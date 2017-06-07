Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Diamond Reynolds testified Tuesday that she wanted people to "know the truth,"

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Diamond Reynolds, who watched her boyfriend Phiilando Castile die at the hands of a Minnesota police officer last year, took the stand for a second day Tuesday to testify in the cop’s manslaughter trial. She told a packed courtroom in St. Paul, Minnesota, she livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting because she feared for her life, reports the New York Daily News.

Reynolds, who identified police officer Jeronimo Yanez as the officer who shot Castile, said she does not believe people are protected from police, and wanted her daughter to know the truth in case she also was shot, writes the News. Her then-4-year-old daughter was seated in the back of the car during the incident that mobilized Black Lives Matter protests around the nation in July 2016.

Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter, and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Reynolds and her daughter, notes CNN.

He reportedly stopped Castile, 32, a school cafeteria worker, on July 6 for driving with a broken taillight. Reynolds says Castile, who had a gun permit, told the officer he had a weapon just moments before he was shot in an incident that has come to symbolize the problems between Blacks and police–a lack of trust and respect on both sides.

Do you think the officer would have gone to trail if the livestream of the aftermath of the shooting hadn’t gone viral? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, CNN

SEE ALSO: 

Lawyers For Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Question Reliability Of Witnesses

Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Arrested And Charged In Alleged Hammer Attack

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Celebrities React To The Death Of Philando Castile

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Death Of Philando Castile

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Death Of Philando Castile

Celebrities React To The Death Of Philando Castile


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 11 hours ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 13 hours ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 14 hours ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 21 hours ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 24 hours ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 2 days ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos