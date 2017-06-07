Entertainment News
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers Nelson

Today, we celebrate and remember the legacy of one of the greatest iconic performers in musical history. Legendary vocalist, actor, musician, producer and songwriter Prince (born Prince Rogers Nelson) would have turned 59.

The first time I saw Prince perform was at a music industry convention in the early 90’s. He was all over the stage playing effortlessly blending elements of R&B, funk, jazz, soul, rock, blues, New Wave and even Hip Hop. A musical icon that pioneered the “Minneapolis sound”, influenced by the likes of the late James Brown, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. His impact on the music industry has sparked and encouraged the musical prowess of today’s top artists like Lenny Kravitz, Raheem DeVaughn and Bruno Mars

Before his untimely death last April, Prince was working on his memoirs and its reported his vault contains more than one thousand unreleased song titles.

We miss you Prince! Happy Birthday

Check out Prince’s mind-blowing performances at the Super Bowl XLI halftime show in 2007. Prince gave his greatest performance of “Purple Rain” … ever.

