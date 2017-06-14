Wonder Woman 2 is Coming!

There will be a Wonder Woman 2! That announcement has been made. No one can be shocked after the movie made over 100 million on it’s opening weekend! All that has been released so far Gal Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman. That’s not shocking. Patty Jenkins will be back as director. Awesome! The new movie will be set in America. How and why Wonder Woman leaves Europe we don’t know yet. No date has been announced for when we will see Wonder Woman 2, but everyone is already excited! But before we get to Wonder Woman 2, will the Justice League we worth our time or another Batman vs. Superman?
