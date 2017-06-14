Movie News
Home > Movie News

Wonder Woman 2 is Coming!

bvick
Leave a comment
wonder woman movie poster

Source: Warner Bros Pictures / Warner Bros Pictures

There will be a Wonder Woman 2! That announcement has been made. No one can be shocked after the movie made over 100 million on it’s opening weekend! All that has been released so far Gal Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman. That’s not shocking. Patty Jenkins will be back as director. Awesome! The new movie will be set in America. How and why Wonder Woman leaves Europe we don’t know yet. No date has been announced for when we will see Wonder Woman 2, but everyone is already excited! But before we get to Wonder Woman 2, will the Justice League we worth our time or another Batman vs. Superman?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wonder Woman 2 is Coming!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 5 hours ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 5 hours ago
06.14.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 20 hours ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 1 day ago
06.14.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 1 day ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 2 days ago
06.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos