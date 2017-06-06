National
Will You Be Watching The James Comey TV Coverage?

Karen Clark
FBI Head Blames Increase In Violent Crime On Increased Scrutiny Of Cops

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

As you may know, former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify tomorrow before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Coverage kicks off at 10 a.m.

(Just in case you haven’t been following, this is kind of a big deal.)

Networks covering Comey’s testimony include ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. CNN has a clock counting down the time until coverage begins.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos