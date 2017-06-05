Is Halle Berry What?

Is Halle Berry trying to tell us something? The 50-year-old star was peeped cradling what appeared to be a baby bump in a tight, form-fitting dress on the red carpet.

Is it a baby bump, or did she just finished a really good meal?

Well this caught me and the entire world off guard! Wow! #HalleBerry #50&Preggers #congrats pic.twitter.com/fmXr5WprSh — Jennifer Jordan (@iamjenniferj) June 5, 2017

Related:

Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives Career’

Evening Minute: Halle Berry Says She Feels ‘Guilty’ After Three Failed Marriages

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: