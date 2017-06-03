Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

After passing out on a plane yesterday morning and a brief hospitalization, Brandy Norwood is at home and resting.

Read More: Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To NYC

 

Brandy’s team released a brief message yesterday.

We’re happy to hear that Brandy is doing better. Here’s a video of a performance from a few days ago.

 

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

16 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Brandy , Flight , Hospital , Norwood

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 1 hour ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 14 hours ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 15 hours ago
06.03.17
Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening…
 20 hours ago
06.03.17
Joseline Hernandez Chucks The Deuces To ‘LHHATL’
 23 hours ago
06.03.17
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To…
 1 day ago
06.02.17
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
We Were Torn About Seeing ‘Wonder Woman,’ Then…
 1 day ago
06.03.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 2 days ago
06.02.17
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 2 days ago
06.02.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 3 days ago
06.01.17
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
 3 days ago
06.01.17
Photos