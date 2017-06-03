Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement

After passing out on a plane yesterday morning and a brief hospitalization, Brandy Norwood is at home and resting.
Read More: Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To NYC
Brandy’s team released a brief message yesterday.
We’re happy to hear that Brandy is doing better. Here’s a video of a performance from a few days ago.
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
16 photos Launch gallery
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
1. Shannon and Monica Brown1 of 16
2. Magic and Cookie Johnson2 of 16
3. Denzel and Pauletta Washington3 of 16
4. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson4 of 16
5. Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett5 of 16
6. David and Tamela Mann6 of 16
7. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon7 of 16
8. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet8 of 16
9. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict9 of 16
10. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith10 of 16
11. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee11 of 16
12. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe12 of 16
13. Tamia and Grant Hill13 of 16
14. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert14 of 16
15. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker15 of 16
16. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours