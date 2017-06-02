Local
Home > Local

Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Freebies and Deals!

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Happy #NationalDoughnutDay!

It’s an excuse to eat the sweetened dough fried or baked, mixed with various sweeteners and flavors, sometimes filled with jelly, custard or cream. National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army. The day honors women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, and is celebrated on the first Friday in June.

Here’s a list of deals around Triangle doughnut shops.

Carolina Glazed Donuts: 5400 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. One free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Daylight Donuts: 7550-101 Creedmor Road, Raleigh. Buy any drink, get a free glazed doughnut. Call ahead to place an order 919-272-1748 is recommended. daylightdonutsraleigh.com

Duck Donuts: Deals are at participating locations in Raleigh and Cary. Get a free doughnut with any purchase. duckdonuts.com/

Dunkin’ Donuts: Several locations throughout the Triangle. Buy any beverage, get a classic doughnut free. dunkindonuts.com

Krispy Kreme: Several locations throughout the Triangle. Get one free doughnut of any kind, no purchase necessary. krispykreme.com

Rise Biscuits and Donuts: Locations in Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville and Holly Springs. The doughnut shop will donate 10 percent of Friday’s sales to local chapters of the Salvation Army. risebiscuitsdonuts.com

Related:
EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

dough , National Donut Day , Sweet

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Freebies and Deals!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 20 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 21 hours ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 21 hours ago
06.01.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
The Covfefe That Was Tweeted Around The World
 2 days ago
06.01.17
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
LaLa Reveals How She’s Pushing Through Her Very…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest, Says…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Photos