Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Freebies and Deals!

Happy #NationalDoughnutDay!

It’s an excuse to eat the sweetened dough fried or baked, mixed with various sweeteners and flavors, sometimes filled with jelly, custard or cream. National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army. The day honors women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, and is celebrated on the first Friday in June.

Here’s a list of deals around Triangle doughnut shops.

▪ Carolina Glazed Donuts: 5400 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. One free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

▪ Daylight Donuts: 7550-101 Creedmor Road, Raleigh. Buy any drink, get a free glazed doughnut. Call ahead to place an order 919-272-1748 is recommended. daylightdonutsraleigh.com

▪ Duck Donuts: Deals are at participating locations in Raleigh and Cary. Get a free doughnut with any purchase. duckdonuts.com/

▪ Dunkin’ Donuts: Several locations throughout the Triangle. Buy any beverage, get a classic doughnut free. dunkindonuts.com

▪ Krispy Kreme: Several locations throughout the Triangle. Get one free doughnut of any kind, no purchase necessary. krispykreme.com

▪ Rise Biscuits and Donuts: Locations in Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville and Holly Springs. The doughnut shop will donate 10 percent of Friday’s sales to local chapters of the Salvation Army. risebiscuitsdonuts.com

Related:

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches The Twins A New Twist On Cornbread

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: