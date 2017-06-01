Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Nina Simone

Jennifer Hall
Nina Simone in the Netflix original documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Nina Simone
Jazz Artist
Tryon, North Carolina

Simone originally aspired to be a concert pianist and despite her success in jazz, she employed a broad range of musical styles including classical, blues, folk, gospel, and pop.

Her music often carried a socio-political message. Popular songs like “Mississippi Goddamn,” “Four Women,” and “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” are regarded as protest songs.

Simone has received several awards and honorary degrees. A statue in her honor was erected in Tryon in 2010.

“Feeling Good”

“I Put a Spell On You”

“Mississippi Goddam”

“Four Women”

“Revolution”

