Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Anthony Hamilton

Jennifer Hall
CinemaCon 2017 - Will Rogers 'Pioneer Of The Year' Dinner Honoring Cheryl Boone Isaacs

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Anthony Hamilton
R&B Singer
Charlotte, North Carolina

A native of Charlotte, NC Anthony Hamilton began singing in church at an early age. Now an award-winning singer-songwriter, Hamilton rose to stardom in 2003 with the success of his platinum album Comin’ from Where I’m From.

Fantasia And Anthony Hamilton Perform At Microsoft Theater

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Over the years Hamilton has collaborated with some of the best in the business including Pastor Shirley Caesar, D’Angelo, The Roots, Jill Scott, and Jadakiss.

“Charlene”

“Comin’ From Where I’m From”

“Can’t Let Go”

Live at North Sea Jazz 2016 Rotterdam

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Continue reading Black Music Month: Anthony Hamilton

