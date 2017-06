Black Music Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar

Gospel Singer

Durham, North Carolina

Crowned the “First Lady of Gospel Music,” Shirley Caesar began her recording career at the tender age of 12. With a career spanning over 60 years, Caesar is the recipient of several awards including, 11 Grammys and 14 Stellar Awards.

In late 2016, Caesar captivated millennial audiences as the creator of the #unameit challenge.

“He’s Working It Out”



“I Feel Like Praising Him”



“Hold My Mule”



“No Charge”



“Faded Rose”



