The Covfefe That Was Tweeted Around The World

President Donald Trump took to Twitter last night and tweeted (and since deleted) a tweet, stating, “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

It's been 4 hours since Trump tweeted out about #covefe, And this is probably the new #covefe era. pic.twitter.com/OUdwGlfZ6q — CommanderShinzon (@sethstewart165) May 31, 2017

What is a covfefe? Good question. (People are also spelling it covefe).

The Internet wins (always) and started to use covefe in a sentence…to help explain its meaning.

I like my Trump like I like my covfefe, incompetent, incoherent, and impeached.#covefe #ImpeachCovfefe — Luke J. Jordan (@LukeJJordan) May 31, 2017

Who has the covfefe?

The Urban Dictionary defined it for us (and probably Donald, too).

How do you serve your covfefe?

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel admits this is the one time that Donald showed any sense of brilliance.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Is covfefe might just be a disease…

I'm pretty sure I died from #covfefe while playing the Oregon Trail as a kid … pic.twitter.com/qKcr17nBa7 — Joshér (@josherwalla) May 31, 2017

Covfefe might be a name…

somewhere in Lagos, a young boy named #Covfefe is wondering why everyone is whispering his name across the island.. — TUNE DAY (@theycallmeTUNE) May 31, 2017

It might be a legend….

How do you like your covfefe?

Will we see this word in a spelling bee anytime soon?

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe Arvind: Use it in sentence Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017

The word went viral so quickly.

I don't know why I love this covefe so much. I'm saying it all these different ways. Koh-veef, o-veef (I imagine the c silent), co-veef-ay.. pic.twitter.com/1tYNUHy6Ew — Danielle (@theislandiva) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump tweeted and deleted, then retweeted, trying to make a joke (not realizing he IS the joke).

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Sadly, my fellow Americans, this is our President.

What was your favorite response? Tell us in the comments!

