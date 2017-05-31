Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob Marley With Limited Edition Ice Cream

Could you be love? Yes, in ice cream form. On May 22nd, Ben & Jerry’s hosted a launch party in LA to launch “One Love,” their limited edition ice cream paying homage to Bob Marley!
How does reverence to Bob Marley get illustrated in ice cream form? Well, it’s banana flavored ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and little chocolate peace signs to make the perfect treat. Ben & Jerry had Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, perform at the launch party.
Ziggy Marley spoke to Forbes Magazine at the event about the significance of the peace signs, “A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”
