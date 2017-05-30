Holiday
Ivanka Trump gets Twitter Slapped!

African descent woman in military uniform saluting American flag.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

For Memorial Day, Ivanka Trump’s “Team Ivanka” tweeted about serving champagne popsicles along with other BBQ tips. Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal, but Twitter went IN on her. Some of the reply posted pictures of soldiers that have died. One said “@IvankaTrumpHQ @pbump Exactly what do you think #MemorialDay is about, @IvankaTrump? Hint: It’s not popsicles.” Another said, ” I’m honoring my grandfather’s service & worrying about whether my nephew will be deployed. You are making popsicles @IvankaTrump?” But the best one said, “@IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn’t give a f— about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran”

Well, there you have it! Are people being a little hard on Ivanka? Lots of people are drinking and enjoying Memorial Day. Or does Ivanka need a reality check? We want to know your thoughts.

