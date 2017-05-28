Local
The Meaning of Memorial Day: Why We Celebrate

Jodi Berry
Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but it’s so much more than an three-day weekend. It’s a reminder that freedom is never free and recognizes the noble sacrifices made by our military men and women.

The holiday has lots of history and significance. The day was first observed after the Civil War, and known as Decoration Day. Businesses were closed and communities came together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Graves of fallen soldiers were decorated with flags and flowers and time was set aside to honor those who fought for freedom.

In 1971, Memorial Day was recognized as a federal holiday, and meant as a time for our nation to come together and recognize the cost of freedom.

Monday May 29, take your loved ones to a Memorial Day event, or place the Stars and Stripes on the gravesite of an American military service member.

For a list of local Memorial Day events click here.

