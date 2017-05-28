Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight first achieved fame by winning a talent show and the young age of 7. The following year, the musical group called The Pips (named after a cousin, James “Pip” Woods) was formed and by the end of the decade the act began touring.

In 1987, Knight pursued a solo career and The Pips recorded their final LP together, All Our Love for MCA Records. The single, “Love Overboard”, was a successful hit and won a third Grammy for the group. After a successful 1988 tour, the Pips retired and Knight began her solo career. Gladys Knight & the Pips were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 1989 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Gladys Knight is one of the hardest working singer’s in the entertainment industry.

Happy Birthday! Sending out love and continued blessing to the legendary Glady’s Knight.

