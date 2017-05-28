Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys Knight

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017

Source: Olympia Entertainment / Olympia Entertainment

Gladys Knight first achieved fame by winning a talent show and the young age of 7. The following year, the musical group called The Pips (named after a cousin, James “Pip” Woods) was formed and by the end of the decade the act began touring.

In 1987, Knight pursued a solo career and The Pips recorded their final LP together, All Our Love for MCA Records. The single, “Love Overboard”, was a successful hit and won a third Grammy for the group. After a successful 1988 tour, the Pips retired and Knight began her solo career. Gladys Knight & the Pips were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 1989 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Gladys Knight is one of the hardest working singer’s in the entertainment industry.

Happy Birthday! Sending out love and continued blessing to the legendary Glady’s Knight.

birthday , gladys knight

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys Knight

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys…
 1 hour ago
05.28.17
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 4 hours ago
05.28.17
Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct…
 24 hours ago
05.28.17
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams &…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Photos