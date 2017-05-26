Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks For The ‘Gram

HelloBeautiful Staff

Taye Diggs, the proverbial heartthrob of Black 90’s – early 2000’s romance movies is out here baring it all on social media. Literally.

The “Empire” star was obviously feeling himself and posted a pic of his buns on Instastories. Social media went into a frenzy after Mr. Diggs showed us what he’s working with.

Celebs have lost they damn minds ever since social media blew up #tayediggs — Lachandra Jordan (@SondraBrena) May 26, 2017

We’re not sure why he felt the need to do this, but we shall enjoy the goods anyway.

DON’T MISS:

TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

AM BUZZ: Jesse Williams’Powerful Voting PSA, Cookie Teases Lucious With Taye Diggs & More

AM BUZZ: Taylor Swift May Sue For Recorded Convo; Taye Diggs Joins ‘Empire’ & More

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: