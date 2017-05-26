Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks For The ‘Gram

"Brotha wanna thank your mother for a butt like that."

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Taye Diggs, the proverbial heartthrob of Black 90’s – early 2000’s romance movies is out here baring it all on social media. Literally.

The “Empire” star was obviously feeling himself and posted a pic of his buns on Instastories. Social media went into a frenzy after Mr. Diggs showed us what he’s working with.

We’re not sure why he felt the need to do this, but we shall enjoy the goods anyway.

DON’T MISS:

TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New TV Pilots For Taye Diggs And Shemar Moore

AM BUZZ: Jesse Williams’Powerful Voting PSA, Cookie Teases Lucious With Taye Diggs & More

AM BUZZ: Taylor Swift May Sue For Recorded Convo; Taye Diggs Joins ‘Empire’ & More

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks For The ‘Gram

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys…
 1 hour ago
05.28.17
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 4 hours ago
05.28.17
Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct…
 24 hours ago
05.28.17
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams &…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Photos