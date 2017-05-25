Entertainment News
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud & Boisterous” Comments: “This Baby Gets A Pass”

The comedian responded to Adrienne Bailon's remarks about her rant against Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, & Lee Daniels, asking the TV host to bring her on 'The Real.'

Mo'Nique

Comedian Mo’Nique ruffled industry feathers when she called out media moguls Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey & Lee Daniels during a standup skit at the Apollo a week ago.

Mo’Nique slammed the trio, saying they had her ‘black balled’ in Hollywood and could “suck her d*ck if she had one.”

TV host Adrienne Bailon weighed in on the controversy on an episode of ‘The Real,’ telling her co-hosts that Mo’Nique’s rant was ‘loud and boisterous.’

Mo’Nique responded to Bailon’s respectability politics loaded commentary via Twitter, telling Bailon and media site The Grio that “This BABY gets a pass.”

The Oscar winner also mentioned that her work in the industry is for the benefit of “young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award.”

She concluded her Twitter remarks toward the 33-year-old host by requesting an invitation on her daytime show to properly explain her stance.

Okay producers at ‘The Real,’ your move.

