The Internet Plays Too Much…Mocks Trump’s Visit With The Pope

This entire trip that President Trump has been on this week has been fodder for the internet. From Melania’s hand swatting to Trump’s visit with the Pope.

#pope DGAF ! 😂 A post shared by JusticeDemocrats (@justicedemocrats_newjersey) on May 24, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

I will never get over this. pic.twitter.com/WCp95Lnqbz — Yashar (@yashar) May 25, 2017

#pope #Francis #rome A post shared by The People for Bernie Sanders (@peopleforbernie) on May 24, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Pope Francis with different heads of state during their visits at the Vatican. Something seems…different 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JiyVTs014G — Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) May 24, 2017

