The Internet Plays Too Much…Mocks Trump’s Visit With The Pope

This entire trip that President Trump has been on this week has been fodder for the internet. From Melania’s hand swatting to Trump’s visit with the Pope.
Short & Sassy: Our Fave Celeb Women Under 5’5
13 photos Launch gallery
1. Christina Milian – 5 ft. 2inSource:PR 1 of 13
2. Karrueche – 5ft. 1in.Source:Karrueche Instagram 2 of 13
3. Nia Long – 5 ft. 2inSource:Nia Long Instagram 3 of 13
4. Jhene Aiko – 5ft. 2inSource:PRPhotos.com 4 of 13
5. Ariana Grande – 5 ft. 0 in.Source:AP 5 of 13
6. Kim Kardashian 5ft 2inSource:Kim Kardashian West Instgram 6 of 13
7. Lil’ Kim 4ft 11inSource:Kim Instagram 7 of 13
8. Tameka “Tiny” Cottle 4ft 11inSource:Tiny Instagram 8 of 13
9. Raven Symone 5ft 2.5inSource:Raven Symone Instagram 9 of 13
10. Ashanti 5ft 3inSource:Toya Wright Instagram 10 of 13
12. Jada Pinkett Smith – 5ft.Source:PR 12 of 13
13. Angela Simmons 5ft 5inSource:Angela Simmons instagram 13 of 13
