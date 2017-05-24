TJMS
Roland Martin, Rep. Tim Ryan Talk Trump

Foxy NC staff
05/24/17 – Roland Martin talks with Ohio congressman Tim Ryan about the latest Trump headlines and what he is doing to fight against his policies.

