Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

We may soon be able to witness the magic that will be a Rihanna and Lupita movie!

Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty


There’s word that Netflix is ready to make the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o movie that Twitter dreamed up!

What started as a meme is one step closer to becoming a realiy. While Rihanna was slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix was there negotiating to pick up her buddy heist movie with Lupita.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix won the bid over several other interested parties. The streaming service has not commented on the reports just yet.

However, Ava DuVernay has already agreed to direct. Rihanna and Lupita are also ready for their closeups!




Supposedly, Issa is already working on the script for the movie, but she won’t leave out the people who originated the idea. Entertainment Weekly reports that her reps have said that the users who thought up the concept will be “credited and included in some form.”

We’re ready for this to happen! All we need to know now is when it will be on Netflix. We’ll be getting the popcorn ready.

