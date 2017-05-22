Trump Budget Proposal Will Make Severe Cuts to Medicaid, Food Stamps, Federal Pensions And Prisons

When President Trump asked Black folks what they had to lose by voting for him, the answer would be a slew of “mandatory” programs that we overindex on for survival, including Medicaid, federal employee pensions, tax credits for the working poor and food stamps, where millions would be driven off the roles if his proposed budget passes.

Trump’s blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday and the Associated Press reports that those familiar with the plan reveal that it would slash pensions for federal workers and require higher contributions toward those pension benefits; cut refundable tax credits; and also chop “$193 billion … from food stamps over the coming decade — a cut of more than 25 percent — implemented by cutting back eligibility and imposing additional work requirements.”

The AP further reports that “these food stamp cuts are several times larger than those attempted by House Republicans a few years back and comprise the bulk of a 10-year, $274 billion proposal that’s labeled as welfare reform.”

Trump is also targeting the Medicaid health program that provides care to the poor and disabled, and nursing home care to millions of older people who could not otherwise afford it. Trump’s proposed budget also proposes to eliminate community development block grants, slash medical research and eviscerate foreign aid.

Trump’s budget plan promises to balance the federal ledger by the end of a 10-year window, but the bulk of his plan seems to fall on the backs of the poor, disabled and working poor.

Presidential budgets are mere suggestions—Congress has to approve the ultimate 2018 budget.

The AP also notes that Tuesday’s budget will also include proposals such as paid leave for parents after the birth or adoption of a child; a $200 billion infrastructure plan that Trump officials claim could leverage up to $1 trillion in construction projects; and $1.6 billion for wall construction along the U.S. Southern border, including $300 million for additional border patrol and immigration agents as part of a $2.6 billion hike for border security programs.

