Happy Birthday Johnny Gill

Happy Birthday JG!

R& B crooner Johnny Gill, known for his powerful baritone and sensational falsetto turns the 51 today. Fresh off the success of the New Edition Story and touring with Charlie Wilson, Gill continues to celebrate the success of his chart topping album “Game Changer”, with his fourth number #1 smash hit “5,000 miles featuring Jaheim.

Gill began his singing career in the family’s gospel group, began recording in his teens, joined New Edition in the late 80’s, had a succesful run with LSG, which included Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat, Gill then regrouped with New Edition co-stars Brown and Ralph Tresvant to form Heads of State.

We had the pleasure of Johnny’s company last year at Women’s Empowerment!

Watch below!

