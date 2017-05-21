Graduating Notre Dame Students Walk Out Of Commencement During Mike Pence’s Speech

There was drama at the University of Notre Dame during Mike Pence’s commencement speech. Several students walked out to protest the Trump administration’s policies on LGBT rights, Syrian refugees, and his executive order on immigration.

Thousands of students and faculty members signed a petition asking Notre Dame’s president to not to invite President Trump, instead the school invited Pence.

The group posted instructions for how to walkout on their website:

“Walk away from Pence quietly, in confidence, with your head up high, taking your time. Embrace the moment, maybe even hold hands/lock arms with those joining you.”

While some attendees felt the protest was in poor taste, disrespectful and unnecessary. This is not the first time a politician has faced protests at Notre Dame’s commencement. Back in 2009, conservatives protested Obama’s graduation speech, they disapproved of his support of abortion rights and embryonic stem-cell research.

A large group of students just walked out of Notre Dame's commencement during VP Mike Pence's address. #ND2017 pic.twitter.com/g3dCuqPbXg — WNDU (@WNDU) May 21, 2017

