National
Home > National

Graduating Notre Dame Students Walk Out Of Commencement During Mike Pence’s Speech

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
23670631

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

There was drama at the University of Notre Dame during Mike Pence’s commencement speech. Several students walked out to protest the Trump administration’s policies on LGBT rights, Syrian refugees, and his executive order on immigration.
Thousands of students and faculty members signed a petition asking Notre Dame’s president to not to invite President Trump, instead the school invited Pence.

The group posted instructions for how to walkout on their website:

“Walk away from Pence quietly, in confidence, with your head up high, taking your time. Embrace the moment, maybe even hold hands/lock arms with those joining you.”

While some attendees felt the protest was in poor taste, disrespectful and unnecessary. This is not the first time a politician has faced protests at Notre Dame’s commencement. Back in 2009, conservatives protested Obama’s graduation speech, they disapproved of his support of abortion rights and embryonic stem-cell research.

Notre Dame , Pence , protest , walk out

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Graduating Notre Dame Students Walk Out Of Commencement During Mike Pence’s Speech

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 2 hours ago
05.21.17
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
 2 days ago
05.19.17
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 2 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Sonequa Martin-Green Shines In Epic ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Neon at Night
Can The Movie Hackers Hack You Too?
 3 days ago
05.18.17
#TheBuzzLive: Faith Evans Talks Biggie Duet Album
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 3 days ago
05.18.17
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 3 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 3 days ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 3 days ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Photos