National
Home > National

One Dead, Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Aerial view of Times Square, New York, NY, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

According to multiple reports, one person is dead and 13 are injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people in Times Square.

According to ABC News, the driver was a 26-year-old man from the Bronx who made a wrong turn and struck several pedestrians. He drove the wrong way for about three blocks before crashing.

Reports indicate that the man attempted to flee on foot and punched a police officer before being arrested. ABC News reports that the man has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

 

 

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

11 photos Launch gallery

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

Continue reading One Dead, Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

The Internet is trolling the latest men's fashion craze.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

car , Crowd , Times Square

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 1 hour ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 2 hours ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 13 hours ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 14 hours ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 15 hours ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 17 hours ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At…
 23 hours ago
05.17.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Photos