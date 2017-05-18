One Dead, Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

According to multiple reports, one person is dead and 13 are injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people in Times Square.
According to ABC News, the driver was a 26-year-old man from the Bronx who made a wrong turn and struck several pedestrians. He drove the wrong way for about three blocks before crashing.
Reports indicate that the man attempted to flee on foot and punched a police officer before being arrested. ABC News reports that the man has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.
