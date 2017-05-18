One Dead, Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

According to multiple reports, one person is dead and 13 are injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people in Times Square.

Video shows car wreckage in Times Square after vehicle crashed and hit multiple pedestrians; at least 13 people being treated, FDNY says. pic.twitter.com/edMDZarDZp — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017

According to ABC News, the driver was a 26-year-old man from the Bronx who made a wrong turn and struck several pedestrians. He drove the wrong way for about three blocks before crashing.

Reports indicate that the man attempted to flee on foot and punched a police officer before being arrested. ABC News reports that the man has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

At least one person is dead and 19 people are hurt after a car slammed into a crowd in Times Square Thursday https://t.co/eIW40bDK94 pic.twitter.com/VSnpMcpWks — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 18, 2017

Breaking: Police respond after car hits crowd at Times Square https://t.co/NRhzdQSPex — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 18, 2017

