Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama

Jordan Peele will take audiences to the Jim Crow era for a creepy new series on HBO.

Jordan Peele is linking up with the creator Underground for a terrifying new drama on HBO.

Following the staggering success of Get Out, Jordan is moving onto his next big project, Lovecraft Country. This time, he’ll be getting some assistance from Misha Green, the creative mind behind Underground. Deadline.com reports that Misha will be writing the pilot for Lovecraft Country.

“When I first read Lovecraft Country I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television,” Misha told Deadline.

Lovecraft Country will follow the adventures of Atticus Black, who is traveling though Jim Crow Era America with two companions in order to find his dad, who recently went missing. Along the way they’ll fight against racism and evil spirits.

Jordan‘s role will mostly be behind the scenes since he’ll be acting as an executive producer through his company Monkeypaw Productions. The series is based on the book Lovecraft Country, and he brought it to J.J. Abrams before recruiting Misha to run the show.

In Misha‘s opinion, Jordan‘s managed to assemble the perfect team for this project. “Jordan, JJ, Bad Robot, Warner Bros and HBO are all in the business of pushing the limits when it comes to storytelling,” Misha said. “I am beyond thrilled to be working with them on this project.”

There’s no word on when the show will make it to air at this time, but we’re already setting our DVRs.

