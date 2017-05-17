Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours

Hello Beautiful Staff

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Newly crowned Miss USA,, a Black scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, gave an answer to whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Her answer caused pause and side-eye to many:

With all of the heated discussion around 45 and our current healthcare system and the rights of women in relation to healthcare, people were understandably, like: WTF.

On her press run as newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCollough, revised her stance on healthcare, depending on who she’s talking to.

To liberal outlets, like GMA, Kara re-NIGGED on her answer.

"I am privileged to have health care. I do believe it should be a right. – @MissUSA 2017 Kára McCullough "clarifies" response. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QCc7irmmmq — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2017

However, she’s shucking and jiving to conservative media. In a Fox interview stated, “I stand by what I said.” Girl, don’t you know that the Internet will always check you?

Is she a rocket scientist or a politician?

