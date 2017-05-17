National
Artist’s Painting Goes Viral After Re-Creating God And Adam In The Image Of A Black Woman

Karen Clark
Painting With A Twist - Indy

Source: Lauren Beasley / WTLC 106.7

We’re all familiar with Michelangelo’s painting, “The Creation of Adam.” Now, one artist has created the iconic painting with all Black women.

 

The artist’s name is Harmonia Rosales and she is based in Chicago. When asked about her art, she said “I want my daughter to grow up proud of her curls and coils, her brown skin, and for her to identify as a woman of color, a woman of value. What I do with my art contributes to the way she and all other little girls like her will come to recognize themselves.”

 

 

