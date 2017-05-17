Entertainment News
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim

Karen Clark
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Social media has been buzzing about the latest fashion idea for men. Women wear rompers. Men wear romphims.

Yeah. You read that correctly. A rompHIM.

‪Ok #qclique time for you to weigh in the #romphim ‬ YES 👌🏼or NO🚫?! #rompersformen

A post shared by Q 935 Plays the Hits (@myq935) on

 

Twitter has had a field day with the idea of men wearing rompers.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

