It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim

Social media has been buzzing about the latest fashion idea for men. Women wear rompers. Men wear romphims.
Yeah. You read that correctly. A rompHIM.
Twitter has had a field day with the idea of men wearing rompers.
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
12 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
1. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist1 of 12
2. Best Group2 of 12
3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist3 of 12
4. Album of the Year4 of 12
5. Best Collaboration5 of 12
6. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist6 of 12
7. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist7 of 12
8. Video of the Year8 of 12
9. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award9 of 12
10. Best New Artist10 of 12
11. Best Actress11 of 12
12. Best Actor12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours