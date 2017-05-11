Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#ShoppingWhileBlack: Gabourey Sidibe Says She Was Racially Profiled At A Chanel Store

The “Empire” actress says that she was nearly turned away at one of the high end designer's boutiques in Chicago.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Gabourey Sidibe is no stranger to writing down her most inner thoughts.

In her recent memoir This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, the Empire star opens up about her weight, mental health issues and recent gastric bypass surgery; and now for the Lenny newsletter, she’s sharing with readers an enraging experience of shopping while Black.

In her essay, Sidibe goes into detail about being racially profiled at a Chanel boutique in Chicago where she writes that she was nearly turned away when asking for help finding a new set of frames. She said that the the salesperson initially declined to help her and even had the nerve to direct Sidibe to a discount store across the street.

But Sidibe wasn’t having any of it.

“Just to be sure of what was happening, I made her tell me to leave, in her pretend-polite way, three times,” the Oscar nominee wrote. “I knew what she was doing. She had decided after a single look at me that I wasn’t there to spend any money. Even though I was carrying a Chanel bag, she decided I wasn’t a Chanel customer and so, not worth her time and energy.”

Thankfully, a few salespeople of color recognized Sidibe and helped her find what she was looking for, but the actress stressed that these incidents occured before and after she got famous.

“This actually happens to me a lot. My whole life. Both before and after I became a recognizable actress. It happened to me in St. Maarten on vacation after shooting a film, when I went to a Dior counter to look at lip gloss and the saleswoman literally took a gloss out of my hand and put it back down in the display case. It used to happen to me at my neighborhood beauty-supply store in New York, where I was relentlessly followed around whenever my mom sent me to pick up shampoo and Q-tips. Even when I was a teenager, I knew it was because of my skin color but also because of the environment. I lived in the hood. Being suspected of stealing is just par for the course.”

Sidibe also believes that she will continue to be treated unfairly because of her race and her weight.

“As a successful adult, sometimes I walk out of the store in a huff, without getting what I want, denying them my hard-earned money. Other times I spend my money in an unfriendly store as if to say ‘Fuck you! I’ll buy this whole damn store!’” she added. “Does it matter whether my waist is wide or if my skin is black as long as my money is green?”

On Wednesday, Chanel released a statement addressing Sidibe’s allegations:

“Chanel expresses our sincerest regret for the boutique customer service experience that Ms. Sidibe mentioned in this essay. We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended.

We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened, knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers.

We are strongly committed to provide anyone who comes in our boutiques with the best customer service, and we do hope that in the future Ms. Sidibe will choose to come back to a Chanel boutique and experience the real Chanel customer experience.”

BEAUTIES: Can you relate to her experience?

SOURCE: Lenny

RELATED NEWS:

Gabourey Sidibe Covers InStyle’s First Ever Beauty Issue Rocking An LBD

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘I Got Bariatric Surgery’

Girl, What? Chilli Says ‘All Lives Matter’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #ShoppingWhileBlack: Gabourey Sidibe Says She Was Racially Profiled At A Chanel Store

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Won’t Believe Who Rowan Pope…
 10 hours ago
05.12.17
#CouplesWeLove: Brandy And Sir the Baptist Make It…
 14 hours ago
05.12.17
#ShoppingWhileBlack: Gabourey Sidibe Says She Was Racially Profiled…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Check Out This EXCLUSIVE Clip Of ‘We Are…
 16 hours ago
05.12.17
The Best Black Web Series You Should Be Watching
 19 hours ago
05.12.17
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning…
 20 hours ago
05.12.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off…
 21 hours ago
05.12.17
Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not…
 23 hours ago
05.11.17
This Is What Happens When You Scratch Jada…
 23 hours ago
05.12.17
Congrats: Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ as Coach…
 24 hours ago
05.11.17
The ‘RHOA’ Aftermath: Kenya Moore Speaks Out About…
 24 hours ago
05.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 1 day ago
05.11.17
ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five
‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Girl, What? Chilli Says ‘All Lives Matter’
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Photos