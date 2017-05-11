Congrats: Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ as Coach for Season 13

Award winning actress/singer Jennifer Hudson will join Season 13 of “The Voice” as a coach, she’ll join Miley Cyrus and regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Hudson earlier this year served as a winning coach on the U.K. edition of “The Voice.” Suits at NBC Entertainment say, “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Hudson’s casting comes as The Voice prepares to face-off against the returning American Idol, which was revived by ABC sometime in the 2017-18 season. Hudson was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2004, despite not winning she has gone on to become the entertainment industry’s biggest success story.

Related:

‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: