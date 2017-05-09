LOL…Simone Biles Claps Back After Comment About Not Smiling On DWTS

I guess no one will ask Simone Biles about smiling ever again.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is a favorite on Dancing With The Stars. However, the judges have been critical of her performances and have yet to give her a perfect score.

So, last night, Simone was listening intently to a judge’s comments about her performance when show host Tom Bergeron made a comment about the fact that she wasn’t smiling.

*insert eye roll*

Luckily, the Olympic champion was, once again, quick on her feet.

And the internet loved it.

"Smiling doesn't win you gold medals" SIMONE JUST SAID THAT OMG#DWTS pic.twitter.com/d0bZIgP3Pq — paige⁵ᴴ³ (@jaureguiregreti) May 9, 2017

"Smiling doesn't win you gold medals." Well damn Simone tell them #DWTS #TeamValMani pic.twitter.com/HBZ0r6yelf — Normani DID THAT (@Snatched_YoWig) May 9, 2017

"Smiling doesn't win you gold medals." ~ Simone Biles, 5/8/17, 9:34 PM pic.twitter.com/xrGjgDhl2b — ♞anisa♞ (@AJx74) May 9, 2017

