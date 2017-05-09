National
LOL…Simone Biles Claps Back After Comment About Not Smiling On DWTS

Karen Clark
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Source: Alex Livesey / Getty

I guess no one will ask Simone Biles about smiling ever again.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is a favorite on Dancing With The Stars. However, the judges have been critical of her performances and have yet to give her a perfect score.

So, last night, Simone was listening intently to a judge’s comments about her performance when show host Tom Bergeron made a comment about the fact that she wasn’t smiling.

*insert eye roll*

Luckily, the Olympic champion was, once again, quick on her feet.

 

 

And the internet loved it.

 

 

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

8 photos Launch gallery

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

