Little Known Black History Fact: Mellody Hobson

D.L. Chandler

Mellody Hobson will make history this July when she assumes the role of heading the Economic Club of Chicago. Ms. Hobson is the first Black woman to lead the prestigious economic club and just the second Black person to do so.

Hobson, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, is currently the president of Ariel Investments, which bills itself as the largest minority-owned investment company in the world. Hobson, 48, joined Ariel in 1991 after her graduation from Princeton University as an intern and steadily rose in the ranks to her current role which she’s held since 2000.

Along with becoming a go-to source of explaining business and finance for major networks, Hobson also serves on the boards of several leading organizations and businesses. She is also chair of the Board of Trustees of Ariel Investment Trust and the chair of DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc.

Hobson has been married to Star Wars and Indiana Jones creator George Lucas since 2013. The pair is raising one daughter, Everest.

John R. Rogers Jr., CEO and founder of Ariel Investments, was the first Black person to lead the board of the invite-only Economic Club of Chicago.

PHOTO: PR Photos

