Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral Exchnge For John Legend Concert Tix

What the what?
Kim Zolciak Bierman of RHOA fame tweeted Chrissy Teigen about getting tickets to John Legend’s concert. Apparently, Kim’s son Kash is obsessed with Legend. She offered her daughter Brielle’s “services” in exchange for tickets.
Um…okay, Kim.
As you can imagine, the internet had responses. Many responses.
Guess Who Wrote These Hits!?
24 photos Launch gallery
Guess Who Wrote These Hits!?
1. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?1 of 24
2. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR Photos 2 of 24
3. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?3 of 24
4. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:Instagram 4 of 24
5. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?5 of 24
6. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 6 of 24
7. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?7 of 24
8. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 8 of 24
9. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?9 of 24
10. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 10 of 24
11. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?11 of 24
12. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?12 of 24
13. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 13 of 24
14. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 14 of 24
15. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 15 of 24
16. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 16 of 24
17. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:PR 17 of 24
18. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:AP 18 of 24
19. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:AP 19 of 24
20. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:AP 20 of 24
21. Guess Who Wrote This Hit!21 of 24
22. Guess Who Wrote This Hit?Source:Courtesy 22 of 24
23. Guess Who Wrote This Hit!23 of 24
24. Guess Who Wrote This Hit!Source:AP 24 of 24
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours