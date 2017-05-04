Entertainment News
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral Exchnge For John Legend Concert Tix

Karen Clark
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak

Source: Bravo / Contributor / Getty

What the what?

Kim Zolciak Bierman of RHOA fame tweeted Chrissy Teigen about getting tickets to John Legend’s concert. Apparently, Kim’s son Kash is obsessed with Legend. She offered her daughter Brielle’s “services” in exchange for tickets.

Um…okay, Kim.

As you can imagine, the internet had responses. Many responses.

 

 

