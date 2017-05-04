Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral Exchnge For John Legend Concert Tix

What the what?

Kim Zolciak Bierman of RHOA fame tweeted Chrissy Teigen about getting tickets to John Legend’s concert. Apparently, Kim’s son Kash is obsessed with Legend. She offered her daughter Brielle’s “services” in exchange for tickets.

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Um…okay, Kim.

As you can imagine, the internet had responses. Many responses.

