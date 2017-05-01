Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy

Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy

Jordan Edwards’ parents are calling for charges against the unidentified officer.

A Balch Springs, Texas police officer fired at a vehicle Saturday night, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards the Dallas Morning News reports.

According to the police, the officers involved were responding to a report about underage drinking. Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said his officers heard gunshots, as the vehicle in which Edwards was riding in backed toward them “in an aggressive manner.”

An officer fired at the vehicle and struck the high school freshman. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Haber said no officers were injured, and he had no information about weapons in the vehicle.

Edwards’ family demands answers.

Their attorney, Lee Merritt, said the teenager was leaving a party when the officer shot through the passenger side window of the vehicle, which the attorney said was not driven aggressively. Merritt denied that Edwards and the others in the vehicle had been drinking, adding that they were not the teens who were reported.

Meanwhile the police have not identified the officer who shot Edwards. The officer is on routine administrative leave, but the family says the officer should be charged.

SOURCE:  Dallas Morning News

