Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
OWN Presents: 'Queen Sugar' Cocktail Reception At 2016 Essence Festival

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Hands down “Queen Sugar” is one of the best shows on tv. From the looks of this teaser the Bordelons are coming back stronger than ever! Queen Sugar will debut its second season on June 20 and June 21 in a two-night premiere on OWN, and will have an all-female directing team handling things behind the camera.

RELATED:
The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET

INSIDE HER STORY: SheaMoisture CEO On Controversial Commercial: ‘It Was A Mistake’

ava duvernay , OWN , Queen Sugar

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar
 2 hours ago
04.30.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals
Ciara & Russell’s Baby Girl Is Finally Here!
 1 day ago
04.29.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Autumn Joi & the Taylor Girlz
WE 2017: The Taylor Girlz Share Why “Steal…
 2 days ago
04.28.17
Mary J Blige In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
Mary J. Blige Calls Out Her “Becky With…
 2 days ago
04.28.17
The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET
 2 days ago
04.28.17
TGIF: Inspiration to kick off your weekend with Fantasia
 2 days ago
04.28.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Defines The Role…
 2 days ago
04.28.17
High Angle View Of Beer Glasses On Table
Dear Pepsi, Please Take Notes From This Heineken…
 2 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Photos