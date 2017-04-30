Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar

Hands down “Queen Sugar” is one of the best shows on tv. From the looks of this teaser the Bordelons are coming back stronger than ever! Queen Sugar will debut its second season on June 20 and June 21 in a two-night premiere on OWN, and will have an all-female directing team handling things behind the camera.

The Bordelons are back for a special two-night Season 2 premiere on June 20 and 21. Claim your destiny. pic.twitter.com/yvIpo5TeTI — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) April 27, 2017

RELATED:

The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET

INSIDE HER STORY: SheaMoisture CEO On Controversial Commercial: ‘It Was A Mistake’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: