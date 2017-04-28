INSIDE HER STORY: SheaMoisture CEO On Controversial Commercial: ‘It Was A Mistake’

INSIDE HER STORY: SheaMoisture CEO On Controversial Commercial: 'It Was A Mistake'

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with SheaMoisture CEO Richelieu Dennis to discuss the company’s controversial commercial that put them in a lot of hot water this week and what they are doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Check out the entire interview below.

Photos