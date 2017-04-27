Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media

The new couple took to IG to show off their love.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Nick Gordon, the troubled ex of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, hasn’t made many headlines lately, as he has kept a low-profile since being required to pay $35 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate after being found guilty in her wrongful death suit in 2015. Well now, he has returned…and with a new girlfriend.

In a handful of Instagram posts, Gordon and his new girlfriend took their relationship public. The woman, only identified as Laura, posted two photos complete with sappy messages about her new boo. The new couple is seen cuddled up together in each photo, however at press time, Gordon hadn’t posted any photos of Laura to his personal account.

In one of the picture’s captions, Laura describes Gordon as “My sweet, handsome, considerate, protective, loving, charismatic, entertaining, compassionate, comforting, warm hearted, outstanding, simply incredible boyfriend: I’m beyond blessed because you’re the best.”

You can check out the IG photos of the new couple BELOW:

#NickGordon has moved on from #BobbiKristina, and she describes him as "compassionate and comforting."

A post shared by PopFuzionTV (@popfuziontv) on

 

#NickGordon has a new girlfriend and her name is Laura #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜thegossiptwins_ 💜💜(NEW PAGE) (@thegossiptwins_) on

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937080/drunk-nypd-officer-kills-woman/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937090/click-flash-ciara-does-mini-maternity-shoot/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 7 hours ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 8 hours ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 9 hours ago
04.27.17
New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She…
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump
 14 hours ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 24 hours ago
04.27.17
Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot
 1 day ago
04.27.17
God Showed Out The Day I Met Oprah
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Trending
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Photos