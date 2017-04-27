Virginia Republican Comes Under Fire For Defending Confederate Monuments

The first of four monuments to the confederacy marked for removal in New Orleans was dismantled under police protection in the “wee hours” of Monday morning, as The Times-Picayune described the scene.
One of the loudest voices protesting the removals came miles away, from a conservative Republican who is running for governor of Virginia.
A statement from Stewart’s campaign calls the removal of the Confederate monuments a “blatant destruction of U.S. history” that is sweeping across the South.
Many folks on Twitter didn’t care for his comments:
Stewart is also catching fire for criticizing “Yankees” who deride Southerners for their monuments.
The Minnesota Star Tribune pointed out that Stewart is a native Minnesotan, which brought this criticism:
SOURCE: Times-Picayune, Minnesota Star Tribune
SEE ALSO:
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech
1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”
2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”
3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”
4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”
5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”
6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”
7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”
8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”
9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”
10 of 10