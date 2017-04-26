Entertainment News
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???

Karen Clark
Mary J Blige

Well, it was only a matter of time before the person who Kendu Isaacs cheated with was revealed. And it was someone close to Mary!

Page Six is reporting that an artist that Mary J. Blige signed to her record label was the mistress. Her name is Starshell and she’s 28-years-old. The gossip page reports that everyone knew about the affair EXCEPT Mary. Apparently, Kendu and Starshell were seen out and about together. What makes things even more awkward is that Mary was taking the budding artist to red carpet events and television appearances so that people would know about her.

One of Page Six’s sources said, “It’s really f – – ked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music.”

Regarding Kendu and Starshell, another Page Six source said, “You’d see them out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary. And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together.”

Mary has alleged in court documents that Kendu spent more than $400,000 of her money on the side chick.

 

