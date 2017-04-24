O’Reilly’s 19th Century Mentality Didn’t Fit The 21st Century

“Blacks Are “Ill-Educated And Have Tattoos On Their Forehead.” — Bill O’Reilly

I never liked Bill O’Reilly.

Even though I don’t know O’Reilly personally, I abhorred his brand of politics, his arrogance, and the way he demeaned women and reduced African-Americans to age-old stereotypes.

I detested the way O’Reilly characterized black Americans, whether he was mocking Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) or actress Halle Berry, (“I bet she isn’t the sharpest crayon in the box”) or the black community at large.

O’Reilly won’t return to Fox after his two-week vacation. He was fired last wee after serving 20 years as one of America’s most prominent television commentators – and one of America’s most well-known racial arsonists.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

Aside from being a serial sexual harasser and a misogynist, O’Reilly was at best racially insensitive and at worst a bigot.

It was a good decision by Fox to cut him loose – although O’Reily settled for “tens of millions” of dollars so I guess being an obvious sexist with racist tendencies still pays very well.

Here are just a few of O’Reilly’s more racist on-air comments.

Last month, O’Reilly mocked Maxine Water’ during a segment of “Fox & Friends.”

“I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig,” O’Reilly said. “Do we have a picture of James Brown? It’s the same wig.”

“African-Americans Should Wear “Don’t Get Pregnant At 14” On Their T-Shirts.”

“White people don’t force black people to have babies out of wedlock. That’s a personal decision; a decision that has devastated millions of children and led to disaster both socially and economically.”

Slaves who built the White House were “Well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government.”

“There is a violent subculture in the African-American community that should be exposed and confronted. Enter the Black Lives Matter crew which roams around the country promoting a false narrative that police officers are actively hunting down and killing blacks.”

“The reason Trayvon Martin died is because he looked a certain way, and it wasn’t based on skin color. If Trayvon Martin had been wearing a jacket like you are and a tie, Mr. West, this evening, I don’t think George Zimmerman would’ve had any problem. But he was wearing a hoodie, and he looked a certain way, and that way is how gangstas look. And therefore he got attention.”

“We’d save lives because Mexican wetbacks, whatever you want to call them, the coyotes, they’re not going to do what they’re doing now, so people aren’t going to die in the desert.”

O’Reilly wasn’t fired by Fox because of his racist rants, he was canned because he paid $13 million to keep five women quiet who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment and Fox could no longer afford the bad publicity and potential future lawsuits. One African-American Fox employee said O’Reilly regularly leered and grunted at her and also referred to her as “Hot Chocolate.”

O’Reilly says he’s a target for women because he’s a celebrity and denies the accusations. He still doesn’t get it. He doesn’t understand – or doesn’t care – that sexual harassment isn’t just immoral, it’s also illegal.

I’m glad O’Reilly is off the air and no longer sexually harassing women in the workplace and belittling African-Americans on national television.

O’Reilly’s high-profile exodus from the studio was long overdue. His 19th Century mindset was no longer acceptable for 21st Century Fox.

