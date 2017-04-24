Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack

reality staris asking for prayers after her son Kash Bermann sustained traumatic injuries after being bitten by a dog. Kim detailed the horrific incident in a lengthy post on Instagram.

According to the update, “Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

Kim cancelled her appearance on Watch What Happens Live to tend to her son who is recovering.

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To ‘RHOA’ And Folks Are Not Here For It

Kim Zolciak Returns To ‘RHOA’ & All Hell Breaks Loose

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: