Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Kim cancelled her appearance on 'WWHL' to be by her son's bedside.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The BUILD Series Presents Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann Discussing The 5th Season Of 'Don't be Tardy' & Kim's Skincare Line, Kashmere Collection

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


‘RHOA’ reality star Kim Zolciak is asking for prayers after her son Kash Bermann sustained traumatic injuries after being bitten by a dog. Kim detailed the horrific incident in a lengthy post on Instagram.

According to the update, “Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Kim cancelled her appearance on Watch What Happens Live to tend to her son who is recovering.

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To ‘RHOA’ And Folks Are Not Here For It

Kim Zolciak Returns To ‘RHOA’ & All Hell Breaks Loose

Kim Zolciak , RHOA

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 2 hours ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 4 hours ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 22 hours ago
04.24.17
Divorce?! Jesse Williams & Wife Call It Quits
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bishop Hezekiah Walker
WE 2017: Getting Our Praise On With Bishop…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Mainstage
WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Darrin Hinson, Doug…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Photos