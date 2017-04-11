CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

DEA Allows Drug Trafficking In Certain Communities

The Drug Enforcement Administration routinely looks the other way so informants could help catch major dealers and confiscate their cash.

0 reads
Leave a comment

At an April 4 congressional hearing, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s acting director told Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) that he would “get back” to him on whether his agents intentionally permit drug trafficking into some neighborhoods to get “bigger fish.”

The Washington Post said it’s not surprising that Richmond, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, did not get an “entirely forthcoming” response.

There’s “considerable evidence,” the newspaper said, that the agency allows drugs to enter certain communities with the stated aim of catching major dealers.

DEA spokesman Russell Baer told The Post that agents or informants “commonly pose as buyers or sellers,” and the informants are allowed to conduct “illegal activities, even the large-scale trafficking of drugs.”

Outside experts told The Post that DEA-approved drug sales are common.

Tony Papa of the Drug Policy Alliance told The Post that the drug trafficking tactic is “embedded in DEA practices.” In the 1980s, Papa received a 15-year to life sentence for delivering an envelope containing cocaine for a friend who turned out to be a DEA informant.

The agency has received criticism over its use of informants for drug trafficking, explored in a CBS News’ “60 Minutes” investigation. The Post also pointed to a Department of Justice oversight report that criticized how the DEA tracked and approved the “otherwise illegal activity” of its informants.

Law enforcement agencies also look the other way while drugs enter certain communities because they’re keeping their eyes on the cash flow. State and federal agencies are often permitted to keep cash they seize under asset forfeiture laws.

The Post reported that the DEA seized $3.2 billion in cash since 2007 from people not charged with a crime.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

FBI Arrests 46 Georgia Corrections Officers In Drug Trafficking Probe

Attorney General Wants A Return To ‘War On Drugs’ That Led To Mass Incarceration

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

DEA Allows Drug Trafficking In Certain Communities was originally published on newsone.com

DEA , drug trafficking , drugs in Black community , government role in drug trafficking

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 1 day ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 2 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 3 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close