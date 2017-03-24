John Miller, President and CEO of Denny’s talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their partnership with the Tom Joyner Foundation: Denny’s First Generation Road to Success Scholarship and Fundraiser.

“We love to feed people, whatever they’re hungry for. But what’s most important is to feed that hunger for education. The idea staring this Fall,we’re taking applications for the scholarship. We’re trying to kick off the fundraising campaign. About a third of the kids coming from underprivileged neighborhoods have parents that have never been to college or finished,” Miller said.

Denny’s CEO Wants To Help Get First Generation Students To College was originally published on blackamericaweb.com