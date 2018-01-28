Entertainment News
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony Hamilton On Instagram!

North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three

Source: Peter Van Breukelen/Getty Images / Getty

Carolina native, Anthony Hamilton is celebrating a birthday today. The talented crooner turns 47 years old today and we couldn’t be more excited! If you’re not already following Hamilton on social media, you’re missing out.

Just the other day he had an amazing jam session on Sway In The Morning:

Don’t forget in 2016 the impromptu video of Anthony and the Hamiltones singing about a billy goat lit up the media:

Me and @thehamiltonesnc. 🐐🎼 | 📽 @everydaylavan.

A video posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Aug 21, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

 

Love the “Baa, baa, baa!” If you’re not already following Anthony Hamilton on Instagram, please do so, NOW. Here are 5 great reasons…

1. He’s Inspirational!

God Is So Amazing. Be Beautiful. We Come From Amazing.

A photo posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

 

2. He supports young entrepreneurs & black-owned businesses.

Thanks @mikailasbees for such a great lemonade and being an early entrepreneur. Show little minds that it’s possible.

A photo posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Sep 22, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

 

3. He’s a great father!

I’m here to lean on son. Fatherhood. I love it.

A photo posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:08am PDT

 

4. He goes to interesting places.

High Flying Park in Curaçao. Beautiful place and lots of history. God’s hands.

A photo posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Sep 6, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

 

5. He can REALLY, REALLY, REALLY sing!

Me and @thehamiltonesnc. #WhatImFeelin Acoustic Version. 🎥 @nprmusic.

A video posted by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial) on Sep 28, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

 

Photos