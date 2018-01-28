5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony Hamilton On Instagram!

6 reads Leave a comment
Carolina native, Anthony Hamilton is celebrating a birthday today. The talented crooner turns 47 years old today and we couldn’t be more excited! If you’re not already following Hamilton on social media, you’re missing out.
Just the other day he had an amazing jam session on Sway In The Morning:
Don’t forget in 2016 the impromptu video of Anthony and the Hamiltones singing about a billy goat lit up the media:
Love the “Baa, baa, baa!” If you’re not already following Anthony Hamilton on Instagram, please do so, NOW. Here are 5 great reasons…
1. He’s Inspirational!
2. He supports young entrepreneurs & black-owned businesses.
3. He’s a great father!
4. He goes to interesting places.
5. He can REALLY, REALLY, REALLY sing!
More…
- North Carolina Native Anthony Hamilton Talks Unrest, Vows Sons Will Never Be Slaves
- WATCH VIDEO: Anthony Hamilton Kicks Off Fall Tour In Durham
- Anthony Hamilton Partners With Cracker Barrel For Album Release
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours