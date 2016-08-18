CLOSE
Doug Stewart’s Olympic Recap: ‘Don’t Blame It On Rio!’

Doug Stewart of the Two Live Stews gives the Tom Joyner Morning Show a hilarious Olympic recap. Find out why he says people with melanin and water actually do mix and why Rio is snapping back at Ryan Lochte’s claims he was robbed.

Clicked the link above to hear the entire interview.

Doug Stewart’s Olympic Recap: ‘Don’t Blame It On Rio!’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

