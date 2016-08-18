Doug Stewart’s Olympic Recap: ‘Don’t Blame It On Rio!’

Doug Stewart of the Two Live Stews gives the Tom Joyner Morning Show a hilarious Olympic recap. Find out why he says people with melanin and water actually do mix and why Rio is snapping back at Ryan Lochte’s claims he was robbed.

