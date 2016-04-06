You are one day closer to another year, but on Tuesday’s we want to take you back! The Tuesday Night Flashback takes you back to a time when you were younger and the world seemed less confusing. Tonight is all about 1988 and we want to hear your 88’ song requests and dedications.

Maybe you had a child in 1988 or better yet, maybe you were born in 1988. Video vixen and model Blac Chyna was born in 1988 and she’s trending today because her engagement to Rob Kardashian. These topics below would be “trending” on Twitter if it were 1988:

Michael Dukakis was chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate. He would lose that election to George H.W. Bush.

Baseball’s New York Mets set a new record by scoring 6 home-runs during the season’s opening game.

Bill Cosby’s spinoff ‘A Different World’ decided to switch from a mixed race student body at Hillman and debuted an “all black” student body during its second season. What many didn’t know was that Lisa Bonet, known as “Denise,” was carrying her first child with musician Lenny Kravitz during season 2, known today as Zoe Kravitz.

Terence Trent D’Arby scored a #1 Billboard hit on April 2, 1988 with his hit “Wishing Well,” but not for long because the following week Teena Marie stole the #1 spot with her hit “Ooo La La La.”

Maybe this video will help take you back to 1988…It’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Terence Trent D’Arby– Wishing Well

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: Love And R&B with John Monds

Instagram: @lrnb_radio

Twitter: @LRnB_Radio

#TuesdayNightFlasback: The Year Was 1988 was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: