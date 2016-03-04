CLOSE
Dolce & Gabbana Under Fire For Releasing “Slave Sandals”

This isn't the first time the European brand has been accused of racism.

Dolce & Gabbana can't stop putting its foot in its mouth. In this case that foot is wearing a multi-colored, pom-pom embellished sandal. The Italian luxury label recently uploaded pieces from its Spring Summer '16 collection to its website for pre-order.

Luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana isn’t new to claims of cultural appropriation, but their latest fumble has reached a devastating new low.

The brand is facing scrutiny after a brightly colored sandal titled, “Slave Sandal in Napa Leather with Pompoms” popped up on their website on Thursday. Part of their Spring 2016 collection, the $2,395 sandal is decorated with pom-poms as an ode to Italy, “told through unique clothing and accessories on an imaginary journey through the wonders of this country,” the site’s description of the shoe states. Italia is Love.”

“Slave” was an original term for lace-up shoes now known as “gladiators” (who were also considered slaves). In true fashion, Twitter erupted with criticism for the established brand:

The sandal was quietly renamed “Decorative Flat Sandal In Napa Leather With Pompoms” on Friday morning. This isn’t the first time the brand has been accused of racism. During the presentation of their Spring 2013 Ready-To-Wear collection in 2012, models were seen wearing racist depictions of Black women as earrings on the runway.

Are you surprised by the label’s actions? Let us know in the comment section below.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

Dolce & Gabbana Under Fire For Releasing “Slave Sandals” was originally published on newsone.com

