Dolce & Gabbana Under Fire For Releasing “Slave Sandals”

Luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana isn’t new to claims of cultural appropriation, but their latest fumble has reached a devastating new low.

The brand is facing scrutiny after a brightly colored sandal titled, “Slave Sandal in Napa Leather with Pompoms” popped up on their website on Thursday. Part of their Spring 2016 collection, the $2,395 sandal is decorated with pom-poms as an ode to Italy, “told through unique clothing and accessories on an imaginary journey through the wonders of this country,” the site’s description of the shoe states. “Italia is Love.”

“Slave” was an original term for lace-up shoes now known as “gladiators” (who were also considered slaves). In true fashion, Twitter erupted with criticism for the established brand:

"Slave sandals" REALLY?! Just parade black people w/chains & nooses around their necks 4 ur next show @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/skICtRCKd9 — christinachulita (@thirty6five) March 4, 2016

The designers behind Dolce & Gabbana are just racist. This is the second this has happened. 1st, the "Mammy" earrings, now "Slave" sandals. — tahirah hairston (@tahairyy) March 4, 2016

Dolce Gabbana decides to release "Slave Sandals" … during fashion month … when the diversity convo is more relevant than any other time — Vogue Anonymous (@frontrowmeme) March 3, 2016

That's a "slave sandal"? It looks like a tragic accident between some craft materials and a hot glue gun. https://t.co/SLvBYiYlq0 — Pinky Slivotitz™ (@ACreativeMuggle) March 4, 2016

The sandal was quietly renamed “Decorative Flat Sandal In Napa Leather With Pompoms” on Friday morning. This isn’t the first time the brand has been accused of racism. During the presentation of their Spring 2013 Ready-To-Wear collection in 2012, models were seen wearing racist depictions of Black women as earrings on the runway.

Now y'all wanna #BoycottDolceGabbana ? Where were you when they were making those "slave earrings"? pic.twitter.com/wxujF4aPGp — Alaina (@thunderscout) March 16, 2015

