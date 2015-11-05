CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Little Known Black History Facts: Historic Black Mayoral Wins

0 reads
Leave a comment

Several key elections across the nation on Tuesday set the stage for a trio of historic mayoral wins for Black candidates. Dr. Karen Weaver (pictured) of Flint. Mich., Paula Hicks-Hudson of Toledo, Ohio, and Ed Johnson of Fayetteville, Ga. all made history in their respective elections.

Dr. Weaver, a clinical psychologist and businesswoman, was an unlikely victor, as she is a political newbie. Still, she was able to defeat incumbent Dayne Walling running on a platform of transparency and exposing the outgoing mayor’s political mishaps regarding the city’s water supply. The 56-year-old Michigan State University graduate is the first woman elected in Flint’s history. The late Floyd J. McCree broke the city’s race barrier in the mayor’s seat back in 1966.

Little Known Black History Facts: Historic Black Mayoral Wins was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Black Firsts , Black Mayors , black politicians , Dr. Karen Weaver , Little Known Black History Fact

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 19 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 21 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close