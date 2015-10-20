CLOSE
National
Lamar Odom Transferred To Los Angeles Facility To Continue Recovery Process

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has been transported from his hospital bed in Nevada to a facility in Los Angeles to continue recovery, a source tells PEOPLE Magazine.

Odom, along with several nurses and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian, traveled from Nevada’s Sunrise Hospital to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Odom is not able to walk on his own, but was able to give hand signals and say a few greetings to Kardashian over the weekend.

Since coming out of a coma last week, Odom has been able to breathe on his own without a ventilator.

Odom’s former coach Jim Harrick says he’s confident about the athlete’s recovery and praised Kardashian for being his “rock.”

Harrick tells CNN:

“I just come to fall in love with her,” he said. “She’s a sweet, loving, lovely young girl. I think she’s a rock. She’s the best thing that ever happened (to Odom).”

Harrick said he wanted to “go over there” and “smack him” to let him know how incredible she is.

Odom needs to “get on the right path again,” his ex-coach said.

Odom was first admitted to the Nevada hospital last Tuesday after he was found unresponsive on the floor of a popular brothel. During a three-day stay, Odom allegedly took up to ten herbal supplement pills. He also reportedly used cocaine before arriving at the hotel.

A source told PEOPLE the former reality star might have to undergo a kidney transplant, but it is a “long way off.”

