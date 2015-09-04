CLOSE
TJMS
Home

The 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Brings ‘Good Times’ in More Ways Than One

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 marks the 13th anniversary of Tom Joyner’s Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion in Kissimmee, Florida. Every year the event brings in thousands of people from across the country for a huge celebration of family, friends and fellowship.

The Orlando Sentinel sat down with Tom Joyner to discuss the hugely successful event and the impact it has had over the years.

Read the entire interview here.

The 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Brings ‘Good Times’ in More Ways Than One was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 12 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close