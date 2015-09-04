2015 marks the 13th anniversary of Tom Joyner’s Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion in Kissimmee, Florida. Every year the event brings in thousands of people from across the country for a huge celebration of family, friends and fellowship.

The Orlando Sentinel sat down with Tom Joyner to discuss the hugely successful event and the impact it has had over the years.

Read the entire interview here.

The 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Brings ‘Good Times’ in More Ways Than One was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: